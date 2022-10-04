Security National Bank Invests $8.26 Million in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 621,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,257,000. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF makes up 2.3% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,010,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,076,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 306,586 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FTRI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,122. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

