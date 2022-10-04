Security National Bank Purchases 2,511 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Security National Bank boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 119,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,066. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

