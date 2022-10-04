Security National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Security National Bank grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.84 on Tuesday, reaching $295.08. 87,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,967,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $374.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.58. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.