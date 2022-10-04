Security National Bank Sells 805 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Security National Bank reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after purchasing an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after purchasing an additional 987,792 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,311,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,747,000 after purchasing an additional 298,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,646 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 484,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,331,353. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $67.65 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.70. The stock has a market cap of $376.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

