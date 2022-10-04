Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $22.97

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.97, but opened at $24.28. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 4,250 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 574.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after buying an additional 694,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $88,878,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

