Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,616 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,897,000 after acquiring an additional 65,103 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Snowhook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.72.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

