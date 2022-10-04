Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Drops By 9.5%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alumina Stock Performance

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWCMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup downgraded Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

