Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Grows By 12.9%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,272,100 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the August 31st total of 32,136,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.19) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.