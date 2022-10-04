Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Grows By 10.0%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $944.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

