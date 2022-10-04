Short Interest in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Grows By 10.0%

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 31st total of 528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
BBDC stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $944.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings BDC
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
