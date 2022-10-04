Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Increases By 8.9%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,114,100 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 3,779,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 845,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $669.32 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

