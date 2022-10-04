Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Expands By 11.4%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 465.2 days.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

BYLOF stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYLOF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.61) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Yellow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

