Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Grows By 8.3%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 798,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $171.91.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.57.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

