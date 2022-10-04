Short Interest in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Decreases By 9.7%

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 402,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,048,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,076,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.60. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.