Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Rises By 8.1%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 489,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.2 days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CCVTF opened at 4.72 on Tuesday. China Conch Venture has a 1 year low of 4.72 and a 1 year high of 4.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of 4.72.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

