Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Grows By 8.0%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of DAVIDsTEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.77. 29,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.82. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

