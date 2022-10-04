Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Rises By 11.1%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DHT Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DHT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 264,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,545. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.95 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of DHT by 528.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 528,200 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP increased its position in shares of DHT by 43.1% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $3,113,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

