Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Grows By 11.0%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 17,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

DocuSign Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.84. 110,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,227. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.44 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

