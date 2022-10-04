Short Interest in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expands By 7.7%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 12,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 73,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.04. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. Earthstone Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $679,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 71,857 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

