Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Increases By 16.7%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Enfusion Stock Up 0.6 %

ENFN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,173. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Analysts expect that Enfusion will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $48,717,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

