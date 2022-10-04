Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Drops By 7.3%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Envela Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $141.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.08. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envela by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envela by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Envela by 44.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

