Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Increases By 11.7%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,309. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

About Enveric Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

Further Reading

