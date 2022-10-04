Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Increases By 11.7%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 31st total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,309. Enveric Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enveric Biosciences will post -15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.
