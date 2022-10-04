Short Interest in ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Declines By 8.9%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ESS Tech Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of ESS Tech stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESS Tech will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $5,685,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ESS Tech by 603.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,852 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

