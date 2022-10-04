Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Drops By 8.5%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

