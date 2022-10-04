Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rises By 7.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 878,400 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,351,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after acquiring an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,277,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,713,000 after acquiring an additional 307,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Stock Up 3.3 %

FWRD traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.71. 2,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,726. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $82.21 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

About Forward Air

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.