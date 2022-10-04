Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Decreases By 7.8%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 699,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

FTEK traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.