Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 13.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FULC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $28.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 237,841 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,037,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 628.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.