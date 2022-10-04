Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expands By 13.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
Shares of FULC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.35. 3,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $28.86.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.
