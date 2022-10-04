Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. HSBC raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.73.

SBSW opened at $9.67 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 34.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 5,405.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

