Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Up 8.2%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $81.95. 4,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 576,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.69.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $1,508,392.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 463,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,648,000 after acquiring an additional 325,310 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after buying an additional 502,455 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

