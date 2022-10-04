Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,216,800 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 4,851,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 724.6 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Trading Down 54.2 %

Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at 1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.12. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of 1.75 and a fifty-two week high of 22.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLCMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

