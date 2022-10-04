Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sonendo from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonendo has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. Sonendo has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic L.P. General sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,928.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,676 shares of company stock worth $817,155. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

