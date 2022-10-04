Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

GD traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

