Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Cardinal Health makes up approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cardinal Health Price Performance
CAH traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 87,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $72.28.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.
Cardinal Health Company Profile
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
