Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 15,824 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 32.1% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned about 7.17% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $41,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,999 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,618. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.09.

