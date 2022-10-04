Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,036. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

