SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,609,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 316,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 110,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 590,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 138,501 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

GLDM stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.92.

