SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,764,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,001 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $297,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,099 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $251,397,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.62. 151,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,593. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

