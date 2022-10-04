SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Sold by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 937.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 388,824 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2,496.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 268,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $78.67.

