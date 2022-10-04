SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,120,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,386,000 after purchasing an additional 193,738 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2,366.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 267,230 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 263,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of QUS traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,633. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $101.46 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average is $114.37.

