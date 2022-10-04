SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after purchasing an additional 786,243 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 64,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,493. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

