Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,729. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 343,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,480,130. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

