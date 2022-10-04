Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1,558.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

Exelon Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of EXC stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.62. 125,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.45. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.82%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

