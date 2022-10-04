Spire Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 163,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,789 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 69,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 16,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,925. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.