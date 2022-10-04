Spire Wealth Management Purchases 102,072 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,072 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 716,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,538,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,320,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 154,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,540,571. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.62. The stock has a market cap of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.18.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

