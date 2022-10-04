SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 175.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.85. 4,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,226. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.98.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

