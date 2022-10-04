Stacks (STX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.19 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $445.10 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,248,834 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is www.stacks.co.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

