Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $57,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

