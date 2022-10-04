Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.46. 15,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.