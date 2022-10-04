Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SJ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.14.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock traded up C$0.65 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,192. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.90. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$30.54 and a 52 week high of C$46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

