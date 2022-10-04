Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,656.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1,165.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Stock Performance

About Stellantis

NASDAQ STLA opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

