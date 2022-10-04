Step Finance (STEP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $233,336.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Step Finance Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,407,486 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Finance is designed to provide full and continued support for all tokens and projects within the Solana ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

